 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Vote 17

Vote Compass

New Zealand


Watch: 18-year-old voters respond to parties' sales pitches during TVNZ Young Voters Debate

share

Source:

Breakfast

Education, housing and climate change are just some of the issues important to young voters this election.

Education, housing and climate change are just some of the issues important to young voters this election.
Source: Breakfast

Related

Election

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

00:15
1
The dog was in the Invercargill City Council’s dog pound.

Graphic video: Council impounded dog shot then stomped on four times by animal control officer

00:58
2
The All Blacks' prop was on a mission after criticism from rugby writer Marc Hinton.

Watch: Stone-faced All Blacks prop Kane Hames doesn't mince words with Kiwi journo who wrote he can't scrum, gives him advice

00:15
3
Days after launching a tax ad that forced Labour into tax backdown, National is at it again.

Watch: National launches NEW Labour attack ad 'let's tax this'

4
Emirates Team New Zealand and Oracle Team USA start their race five match up of the 35th America's Cup challenger series. Bermuda. 27/5/2017 Copyright photo: Chris Cameron / www.photosport.nz

Oracle say no to 2021 America's Cup - report

01:37
5
Sirens ring out in northern Japan moments after North Korea launches missile towards island.

Watch: Raw video captures siren for Hokkaido residents to take cover as missile flies towards them


04:45
NEWS’ Political Editor says "everything is so tight" next week’s TVNZ Leaders Debate will be very important.

Watch: How Ardern 'controls agenda over next few days crucial' after tax policy U-turn – Corin Dann

1 NEWS' Political Editor says "everything is so tight" and next week's TVNZ Leaders Debate will be very important.

05:10
National’s Finance spokesman says Labour’s claim National will introduce a fuel tax is "made up".

Watch: Steven Joyce slams Labour's tax policy U-turn - 'A bit of a shambles now, it keeps changing every day'

National's Finance spokesman says Labour's claim National will introduce a fuel tax is "made up".

01:35
The topic of learning politics in schools took an interesting turn.

Watch: 'He's given the biggest silver spoon in the country' – Chloe Swarbrick burns David Seymour over 'wasted vote' dig

The topic of learning politics in schools took an interesting turn.


00:58
The All Blacks' prop was on a mission after criticism from rugby writer Marc Hinton.

Kiwi rugby writer responds to All Blacks prop Kane Hames: You 'made mincemeat' of me Kane - but 'proof will be in the pudding'

All Blacks prop pulled out the year's best line yesterday, dishing it out to a Kiwi journo who said he couldn't scrum. Now, the reply.

01:37
Green Party leader James Shaw says the polls are volatile so every vote counts this election.

Watch: 'Truly progressive government within our reach' - Greens not taking anything for granted in 'very tight' election race

Green Party leader James Shaw says the polls are volatile so every vote counts this election.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 