Watch as 1 NEWS reporter chomps into whole lamb testicle in Hokitika

1 NEWS reporter Sam Clarke tried something a little bit different for breakfast this morning at the Wild Food Festival - lamb testicles.

He firstly tried seasoned testicles wrapped in bread which went down ok, but biting into an entire one was a step to far for Sam, who couldn't stomach the delicacy, despite encouragement from the Breakfast crew. 

The Festival starts tomorrow and celebrates its 30th birthday.

There will be 50 stalls showcasing Wildfood's delicacies of whitebait to venison and the "almost" inedible items - mountain oysters (lamb testicles), huhu grubs, colostrum shooters and deer pizzel.


Seasoned testicles wrapped in bread went down ok for Sam Clarke, but biting into an entire one was a step too far. Source: Breakfast
