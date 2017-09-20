Watch 1 NEWS Debate LIVE: 'Have you snatched defeat from the jaws of victory?' – Mike Hosking challenges Jacinda after tonight's dire latest poll

Despite tonight's foreboding 1 NEWS Colmar Brunton poll for Labour putting them nine points behind National, Jacinda has denied she is "snatching defeat from the jaws of victory" on the campaign trail.

Responding to a question from Mike Hosking that the labour leader is faltering at the finish line Ms Ardern maintained the support for each party was in reality neck-and-neck among voters.

"I think it's close. In fact I would agree with Bill that it is neck-and-neck," Ms Ardern said.

"That's certainly the feeling we've got. The polls have been very volatile, I think that speaks to the fact that we will only know on election day and I think this election will be determined by turnout."