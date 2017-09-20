Watch 1 NEWS Debate LIVE: 'Have you snatched defeat from the jaws of victory?' – Mike Hosking challenges Jacinda after tonight's dire latest poll

Source:
Despite tonight's foreboding 1 NEWS Colmar Brunton poll for Labour putting them nine points behind National, Jacinda has denied she is "snatching defeat from the jaws of victory" on the campaign trail.
Responding to a question from Mike Hosking that the labour leader is faltering at the finish line Ms Ardern maintained the support for each party was in reality neck-and-neck among voters.
"I think it's close. In fact I would agree with Bill that it is neck-and-neck," Ms Ardern said.
"That's certainly the feeling we've got. The polls have been very volatile, I think that speaks to the fact that we will only know on election day and I think this election will be determined by turnout."
Bill English said the reason for National's dramatic jump in the polls just two days out from the election was due to voters coming to realise the very different visions each party has for New Zealand.
