Watch as 1 NEWS' Barbara Dreaver brilliantly deals with giant US military plane photobombing her live cross

1 NEWS Pacific correspondent Barbara Dreaver’s live cross into the Breakfast show took an unexpected turn when her interview was interrupted by a giant US military plane.

Dreaver is in Tuvalu at the Pacific Islands Forum, and was speaking about climate change and how New Zealand’s Jacinda Ardern was received.

However, the noise from the plane at a nearby airport continued to grow, meaning Dreaver struggled to hear Breakfast host Hayley Holt.

Giving up on the serious discussion about how the region was tackling the looming threat of climate change, matters turned to the intruder.

"You might actually see the Hercules coming up behind us any minute now, I hope it’s ours and not Australia’s."

"Let’s just get them going shall we, get them out of here, honestly, that’s what most of the island leaders would like to see too," Dreaver said, referring to the less than warm reception Australia had received from Pacific leaders whose nations were threatened by rising sea levels.

Australia has angered them by expanding its coal mines.

"Maybe Scott Morrison’s on board?" she added.