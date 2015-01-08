Wastewater spills into Lake Taupo

Swimmers have been told to avoid Acacia Bay in Lake Taupo because of a wastewater spill caused by human error.

Lake Taupo. Source: 1 NEWS

Taupo District Council says an unknown quantity of material entered the lake at the storm water outlet off Wily Terrace this morning.

It happened after contractors failed to restart the pump after routine checks the day before.

Signs have been put up warning people not to swim in the bay and will remain in place until water sampling results show it is safe to go back into the water.

The first results indicating the extent of the spill are expected tomorrow morning.

Chief executive Gareth Green says it's an "unfortunate and unacceptable situation" and the council is upset that human error has caused an environmental issue.

He says there will be a debrief with the contractors to ensure there are no future incidents.

"We acknowledge that human error does happen from time to time," he said.