Washed up boat debris leads to search off Raglan coast

Police and search and rescue teams are undertaking a search in Raglan today after reports of broken boat debris yesterday evening.

Source: 1 NEWS

Police received a report from a member of the public who said they saw debris at Stony Beach, Papanui Point in Raglan last night.

"The debris is unidentified at this stage and a Search and Rescue team is on its way to investigate" a police spokesperson said.

"The location is very remote and it is going to take some time for the team to get to the area and down to the rocks to identify the debris".