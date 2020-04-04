Wash fruit and veges with water, experts say as Covid-19 misinformation spreads

The organisation supporting New Zealand’s produce industry says misinformation surrounding consumption of fruit and veges amid the Covid-19 crisis has led to some poor food practices by consumers.

Produce being washed using tap water. Source: Supplied

Kiwi organisation, United Fresh, supports and promotes the produce industry and president, Jerry Prendergast says misinformation on social media regarding the role of food in the potential transmission of Covid-19 is rife.

It comes after an American doctor recently posted a video on YouTube, advising people to soak fruit in a sink full of soapy water before washing it for 20 seconds.

Dr Jeffrey VanWingen’s video has now been viewed millions of times.

Mr Prendergast says it is not advisable to wash fresh produce with detergent.



“In the home, wash your hands with warm soapy water for at least 20 seconds and dry thoroughly before preparing food and also before eating.

"Wash your fresh fruit and vegetables as you normally would,” he says, adding that rinsing with tap water is all that is needed to clean produce.

Food Safety advisor for United Fresh, Anne-Marie Arts says this is because dishwashing liquid or even detergent was not designed for human consumption.

“You can end up with residues from the soap on the food and essentially it’s in theory, bad for you.

“Nobody in their right mind eats or drinks detergent or soap. What we are actually doing is stripping coatings off our produce which may tend to absorb the potentially toxic chemicals.

She told 1 NEWS a large portion of the fresh produce we buy is already washed in the supply chain using food grade detergent.

"Those chemicals are authorised food-grade chemicals," she says.

"The detergent we are using from under the kitchen sink is not designed for washing food with."

She said some fruit was not washed in the supply chain for instance peaches, which are too delicate for mass washing. But that simple tap water was sufficient to wash fruit.

According to the New Zealand Food Safety & Research Centre, so far, there is no evidence that humans have been infected by swallowing the virus in or on food or drink.

The European Food Safety Authority has also stated there is no evidence that food is a likely source or root transmission of Covid-19.