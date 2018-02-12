 

'Warts and all' report reveals dire state of NZ housing

A stocktake of has found the country's housing crisis "is deeper and more entrenched than previously revealed", the government says.

The Housing Minister has today unveiled the government's stock take report detailing the many issues with inadequate NZ housing.
The report, A Stocktake of New Zealand's Housing, by the Salvation Army's Alan Johnson, Otago Public Health Professor Philippa Howden-Chapman and economist Shamubeel Eaqub, was released on Monday.

It looks at home ownership, renting, state housing, homelessness and the social cost of substandard housing.

"It paints a sobering picture of the devastating impacts of the housing crisis, particularly on children," Housing Minister Phil Twyford, who commissioned the report, said.

"I want to stress that this exercise isn't meant to be some blame game, but if you don't understand the true extent and nature of the problem you sure as hell aren't going to be able to solve it.

"Young people today question whether they will ever be able to own their own home and we face the scenario where a generation of older New Zealanders approaching retirement but not owning their own homes face a very precarious existence in the private rental market."   

The report warned New Zealand is "quickly becoming a society divided by the ownership of housing and its related wealth".

Recent housing and tax policy settings appear to have exacerbated this division.

"The health and education costs of homelessness, of transience and sub-standard housing are taking their toll on a generation of young New Zealanders whose life chances are permanently blighted by the housing crisis," Mr Twyford said.   

Mr Twyford said the government had a significant work programme to respond - implementing its KiwiBuild programme, improving conditions for renters, increasing the supply of public housing, and rebalancing tax settings to discourage speculation.

