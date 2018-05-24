Warriors skipper Roger Tuivasa-Sheck and his partner welcome baby girl

Source:
Despite a disappointing defeat to the Rabbitohs last week, Warriors skipper Roger Tuivasa-Sheck still has reason to be celebrating following the birth of his first child.
Tuivasa-Sheck shared the news on Instagram last night, announcing he and fiancee Ashley Walker had welcomed a baby girl.
"Support has been unreal," he wrote.
"Ash and bub doing really well and damn respect to all you mothers out there."
Two weeks ago when it was thought the baby could arrive early, Tuivasa-Sheck skipped the Warriors' winning game against the Eels in Sydney.
He was back playing in the match against the Rabbitohs last Saturday - the initial due-date of his baby - only to limp off in the final ten minutes due to an ankle injury.
