Warnings of strong wind, heavy rain for upper North Island

A severe weather warning has been issued for eastern parts of the upper North Island, with strong southeasterly winds and heavy rain forecast.

In a statement this morning, MetService said a deep, slow-moving moving low northeast of New Zealand is forecast to direct a strong, moist southeast flow across the North Island from tomorrow until the middle of next week.

Meanwhile, the agency also issued a heavy rain warning for Gisborne, north of the city, with the rest of the region under a heavy rain watch.