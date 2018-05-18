TODAY |

Warnings of strong wind, heavy rain for upper North Island

Source:  1 NEWS

A severe weather warning has been issued for eastern parts of the upper North Island, with strong southeasterly winds and heavy rain forecast.

Rain (file picture). Source: istock.com

In a statement this morning, MetService said a deep, slow-moving moving low northeast of New Zealand is forecast to direct a strong, moist southeast flow across the North Island from tomorrow until the middle of next week.

Meanwhile, the agency also issued a heavy rain warning for Gisborne, north of the city, with the rest of the region under a heavy rain watch.

Strong wind watches are in force for the eastern coast of Northland, Great Barrier Island and the north of the Coromandel Peninsula.

