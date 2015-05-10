Warnings lifted for Wellington area after severe thunderstorms forecast

Metservice has lifted its severe thunderstorm warning for Wellington, downgrading it to a watch, suggesting the area may still be at risk for wild weather.

A Metservice spokesperson says the storm is weakening across the city and surrounding areas up to South Wairarapa but areas may still be affected.

The Ministry of Civil Defence and Emergency Management advises that as storms approach people should:

- Take shelter, preferably indoors away from windows;

- Avoid sheltering under trees, if outside;

- Move cars under cover or away from trees;

- Secure any loose objects around your property;

- Check that drains and gutters are clear;

- Be ready to slow down or stop, if driving.

People should also beware of fallen trees and power lines and avoid streams and drains as you may be swept away in flash flooding during and after the storm.