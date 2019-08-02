Warnings lifted in parts of NZ but forecasts of strong winds and snow still around for wild weekend weather

Severe weather warnings for some parts of New Zealand have been lifted this morning as the country prepares for a wild weekend of rain, wind and swells.
MetService said this morning severe gales for central and southern parts of the country have now eased and all warnings and watches are lifted.
A heavy rain watch for western Nelson is also no longer in force.
However, MetService says another cold front preceded by gale northwesterlies and followed by colder southwesterlies, is forecast to move north across the South Island later today and the North Island on Sunday bringing snow to low levels.