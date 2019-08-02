TODAY |

Warnings lifted in parts of NZ but forecasts of strong winds and snow still around for wild weekend weather

1 NEWS
More From
New Zealand
Weather News

Severe weather warnings for some parts of New Zealand have been lifted this morning as the country prepares for a wild weekend of rain, wind and swells.

MetService said this morning severe gales for central and southern parts of the country have now eased and all warnings and watches are lifted.

A heavy rain watch for western Nelson is also no longer in force.

However, MetService says another cold front preceded by gale northwesterlies and followed by colder southwesterlies, is forecast to move north across the South Island later today and the North Island on Sunday bringing snow to low levels.

Your playlist will load after this ad

1 NEWS weatherman Dan Corbett has this look ahead at what’s in store this weekend. Source: 1 NEWS
More From
New Zealand
Weather News
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
An RAF Chinook helicopter carrying sandbags arrive at the dam at Toddbrook reservoir near the village of Whaley Bridge, central England, Friday Aug. 2, 2019, after it was damaged by heavy rainfall. British police ordered the evacuation of the town of 6,500 people on Thursday over fears that the rain-damaged dam could collapse. (Danny Lawson/PA via AP)
British military drafted in to prevent dam collapse
2
Debra Hamil is accused of driving away and trying to kick the Oklahoma officer during the encounter,
US cop drags woman, 65, from car and tasers her after she refuses to sign for broken tail light
3
The Warriors were humiliated by a classy Canberra outfit at Mt Smart Stadium.
Warriors produce embarrassing performance as classy Canberra Raiders dish out Mt Smart hiding
4
Ellis was sentenced to 10 years’ imprisonment in June 1993 and served seven years.
'Satanic panic' and 'sex safaries' - looking back at Christchurch's Peter Ellis crèche case
5
1 NEWS weatherman Dan Corbett has this look ahead at what’s in store this weekend.
Warnings lifted in parts of NZ but forecasts of strong winds and snow still around for wild weekend weather
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE
01:40
The average price for a home there has increased by almost double the national rate.

Waitaki District fast becoming one of NZ's hottest property markets
It all came about because the picture, ordered online, was sent to the wrong person.

Seven Sharp helps woman reunite precious birthday gift with rightful owner
01:43
The tips come after an elderly Christchurch man died from inhaling fumes from a gas heater.

Warning over gas heaters after Christchurch man dies from carbon monoxide poisoning

01:44
As the conflict heads towards a third week, one law expert has suggested a potential solution.

Lawyer says declaring disputed Ihumātao land a reserve would be 'appropriate'