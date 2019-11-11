Warnings issued after nearly 40 Auckland beaches contaminated by faeces

A warning has been issued for nearly 40 Auckland beaches following the discovery of high levels of faecal contamination in the water.

Thirty-nine beaches were given warnings by the Auckland Council yesterday after heavy rain over the weekend overflowed the stormwater and wastewater networks, sending human and animal excrement into the sea.

The worst-affected was North Shore's Castor Bay, which received a black alert yesterday afternoon, indicating that the water was directly contaminated by human waste. The alert has since been lifted.