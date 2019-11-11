TODAY |

Warnings issued after nearly 40 Auckland beaches contaminated by faeces

A warning has been issued for nearly 40 Auckland beaches following the discovery of high levels of faecal contamination in the water.

Thirty-nine beaches were given warnings by the Auckland Council yesterday after heavy rain over the weekend overflowed the stormwater and wastewater networks, sending human and animal excrement into the sea.

The worst-affected was North Shore's Castor Bay, which received a black alert yesterday afternoon, indicating that the water was directly contaminated by human waste. The alert has since been lifted.

Meanwhile, Browns Bay received a high-risk red warning following a fault in the wastewater network. Herne Bay and Blockhouse Bay were also handed red warnings, meaning there was a greater than two per cent chance of becoming ill after swimming.

Dozens of Auckland beaches have been issued warnings after the wastewater and stormwater systems overflowed following heavy rain over the weekend. Source: Auckland Council
