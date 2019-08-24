TODAY |

Warnings for Disneyland after visit from NZ teen with measles

More From
New Zealand
Health
North America

A New Zealand teenager infected with measles who visited Disneyland in Los Angeles has prompted warnings from a US health service.

The Orange County Health Care Agency warned anyone who had been at Desert Palms Hotel between 11 and 15 August, or at Disneyland California on 12 August, to check if they were vaccinated, watch for symptoms, and stay at home should symptoms appear.

It said the infected person, a teenage girl, had visited other places throughout Los Angeles County while infectious.

Auckland Regional Public Health Service warned passengers yesterday about an infected person on a Los Angeles-to-Auckland flight last Saturday.

They said the infected person was an Auckland resident who was on flight NZ001 which arrived at 5.30am on 17 August.

It comes after a spike of 100 new cases in Auckland within a week, with confirmed cases in the city now nudging 600 for the year making it the worst outbreak in two decades.

The Health Ministry has been seeking urgent advice on how to tackle the extremely infectious and potentially deadly virus.

Measles facts:

Measles is a highly-infectious viral illness spread by contact with respiratory secretions through coughing and sneezing.

People are infectious from five days before the onset of the rash to five days after the rash starts.

Infected persons should stay in isolation - staying home from school or work - during this time.

The best protection from measles is to have two MMR vaccinations. MMR is available from your family practice and is free to eligible persons.

People are considered immune if they have received two doses of MMR vaccine, have had a measles illness previously, or were born before 1969.

Anyone believing they have been exposed to measles or exhibiting symptoms, should not go to the ED or after hours' clinic or general practitioner. Instead, call the GP first.

For more details, read this explainer we published in March.

ARPHS Public Health Medicine Specialist Dr Maria Poynter said any passengers on the flight who started to feel unwell should stay at home, phone their doctor and avoid going out to seek medical help.

"If you feel unwell, please don't just turn up. It is important to call first, because measles is highly infectious and you could infect others in the waiting room," Dr Poynter said.

rnz.co.nz

FILE - In this Jan. 22, 2015, file photo, visitors walk toward Sleeping Beauty's Castle in the background at Disneyland Resort in Anaheim, Calif. A teenage girl traveling from New Zealand to Southern California this month was infectious with highly contagious measles and may have exposed others at Disneyland and a nearby hotel, health officials said Friday, Aug. 23, 2019. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong, File)
Visitors walk toward Sleeping Beauty's Castle in the background at Disneyland Resort in Anaheim, California. Source: Associated Press
More From
New Zealand
Health
North America
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:29
NIWA says a ‘Sudden Stratospheric Warming’ event could bring icy weather to New Zealand next month.
Rare 'Beast from the East' could bring extreme weather to NZ in coming weeks
2
Daniel is heading over to Europe to take a role as 1 NEWS’ Europe correspondent.
Hayley Holt bids tearful farewell to Daniel Faitaua as their last Breakfast show together ends
3
A sit-down interview with the couple came out on the eve of Johnson’s Cronulla Sharks facing the Warriors.
Shaun Johnson, Kayla Cullen tease each other about how they met
4
FILE - In this June 29, 2019, file photo, during a meeting on the sidelines of the G-20 summit in Osaka, Japan. China has announced it will raise tariffs on $75 billion of U.S. products in retaliation for President Donald Trump's planned Sept. 1 duty increase in a war over trade and technology policy. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh, File)
Economists fear global recession as Trump raises tariffs on Chinese goods
5
Amazon fires fan political flames with France, while under-pressure Brazilian president sends in army to battle blazes
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE
Dr Richard Beasley co-authored the Medical Research Institute study in Wellington.

New Zealand 'simplified' asthma inhaler combo treatment reduces attacks, study shows
Train generic

Train service campaigner calls for Waikato-wide network after Hamilton-Auckland rail link gets go-ahead
Yoogo started with 100 electric cars in Christchurch.

Electric car sharing scheme Yoogo eyes Auckland after slow Christchurch growth

Billionaire conservative donor David Koch dies at 79