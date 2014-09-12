TODAY |

Warnings after passenger on Air New Zealand flight from Samoa to Auckland quarantined with measles

There are fresh warnings in Auckland today after a passenger on a flight from Samoa to Auckland tested positive for measles.

Auckland Regional Public Health Service (ARPHS) says the passenger wasn't aware they had measles at the time of travelling and went into isolation shortly after arriving in New Zealand.

According to ARPHS the person departed Samoa on Air New Zealand flight NZ997 at 9.35pm on August 19.

The flight landed at Auckland International Airport at 1:23am on August 20.

This has led to warnings that anyone who was on the same flight, or in the airport arrivals area around the same time as the case, should watch out for measles symptoms from now.

Earlier today, the Ministry of Health advised people travelling to Auckland to make sure they are immunised as the measles outbreak in the city increases.

Associate Health Minister Julie Anne Genter's office told 1 NEWS the number of cases nationally is at 849.

Plane (file image). Source: Thinkstock

In Auckland, the number is 731 - up from 700 yesterday.

