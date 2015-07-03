TODAY |

Warning of possible 'larger events' after 5.5 magnitude earthquake rattles Milford Sound

1 NEWS
More From
New Zealand
Natural Disasters

A 5.5 earthquake has rattled Milford Sound early this morning and has been largely felt in the Queenstown and Wanaka areas.

The quake, centred north-east of Milford Sound, occured at 3.24am and was 5km deep.

Over 600 people reported feeling the earthquake.

The siesmologist on duty has confirmed the quake looks to have occured on the Alpine Fault, GeoNet said in a Tweet.

"This fault system has the potential for larger events and we would like to make sure that you are prepared for a large earthquake at all times," GeoNet tweeted.

More From
New Zealand
Natural Disasters
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:15
Sam and Tom Burgess were dismissed for Souths while Damien Saifiti and Lachlan Fitzgibbon got ten minutes to cool off for Newcastle.
Wild NRL brawl sees four players sin-binned as haymakers, headbutts thrown in Knights' win over Bunnies
2
Multi-storey building of Wellington marae collapses overnight due to large fire
3
The flypast included more than 20 aircraft.
Royal family gather on Buckingham Palace balcony to watch Air Force honour Queen's official birthday
4
Local media reported the ride fell apart as it spun around.
Twenty eight injured after fairground ride malfunctions in Spain
5
Dame Susan is a former New Zealand squash champion and Race Relations Commissioner.
Dame Susan Devoy withdraws from Tauranga's mayoralty race due to personal issues
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE
01:36
Primary school students have been at the forefront of the change to how we carry our shopping home.

Kiwi children leading the way with ban on single-use plastic bags
01:41
Sunday’s Tania Page spoke to two women about the dismantling of rape myths.

Combating sexual assault on a university campus
Rangiputa mountain in Karikari Peninsula

Tourism sector should pay for accommodation survey - officials
02:14
A new book recognises the service of 2500 young men who fought in WWI.

Māori Pioneer Battalion descendants march through Gisborne to honour veterans