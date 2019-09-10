Warning over dangerous synthetic cannabis batch as death probed

A warning has been issued about a dangerous batch of synthetic cannabis linked to at least one death and another person being hospitalised in Taranaki.

Source: 1 NEWS

The Drug Information and Alerts Aotearoa New Zealand (DIAANZ) High Alerts website issued the warning yesterday which police have shared on their Manawatū, Taranaki, Whanganui-Ruapehu Facebook page today.

DIANZ which according to its website is supported by a network of health professionals and social services - both government and non-government organisations - was set up about a year ago to help reduce drug harm.

The website warns that it is possible this batch of synthetic cannabis could be present in other parts of New Zealand and recommends people take extreme caution consuming the drug, especially in Taranaki.

It says it is likely the synthetic cannaboid responsible for this harm is 4F-MDMB-BICA and it is possible other synthetic cannabinoids substances are also involved.

It says 4F-MDMB-BICA has been implicated in a number of deaths overseas and other harm events in New Zealand.

New Plymouth CIB's Detective Senior Sergeant Gerard Bouterey said police were aware of a recent death and hospitalisation.

Police were making enquiries in relation to the death, which occurred last month, on behalf of the coroner, he said.

"Taranaki Police were not aware of any significant rise in the prevalence of synthetic cannabis in the area in the past month, however we know how dangerous synthetic drugs can be, and how much harm they can cause users, families and our community."

Police focus was to hold those to account who were manufacturing and supplying the community with illicit drugs, Bouterey said.