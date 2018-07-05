Warning old lifejackets unsafe for use, could 'pull you down'

Source:
Maritime NZ warns old lifejackets with kapok filling or cotton straps are unsafe and should be destroyed.
Example of outdated lifejacket.
Source: Maritime New Zealand
General Manager Maritime Compliance, Kenny Crawford, says "check, replace, destroy."
The kapok filling is a "cotton-like fluff that is no longer used in lifejackets because it naturally loses buoyancy over time and if it gets wet it will absorb water and pull you down."
Crawford also warned "cotton straps rot over time, even if the lifejacket is not used, and will tear or break off the lifejacket."
He advises to check, replace and destroy any old lifejackets boaties may have sitting around before the summer season kicks off again and to replace them with modern foam-filled or inflatable lifejackets.
