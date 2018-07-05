 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

New Zealand


Warning old lifejackets unsafe for use, could 'pull you down'

share

Source:

1 NEWS

Maritime NZ warns old lifejackets with kapok filling or cotton straps are unsafe and should be destroyed.

Example of outdated lifejacket.

Example of outdated lifejacket.

Source: Maritime New Zealand

General Manager Maritime Compliance, Kenny Crawford, says "check, replace, destroy."

The kapok filling is a "cotton-like fluff that is no longer used in lifejackets because it naturally loses buoyancy over time and if it gets wet it will absorb water and pull you down."

Crawford also warned "cotton straps rot over time, even if the lifejacket is not used, and will tear or break off the lifejacket."

He advises to check, replace and destroy any old lifejackets boaties may have sitting around before the summer season kicks off again and to replace them with modern foam-filled or inflatable lifejackets.

Related

Sailing

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

00:20
1
Lucy Letby, is part of an investigation into what happened to 32 babies at Chester Hospital's neo-natal unit.

UK nurse accused of killing eight babies in neo-natal unit named as probe continues

03:30
2

Auckland woman leaves her $2 million home to charity and changes the lives of thousands in Africa

3
Camille says living in a construction zone with four young children is not a safe option for Housing New Zealand tenants.

Housing NZ tenant with kids forced to live in home with 'safety issues'

01:42
4
The rare sighting came a little too close for comfort when the whale breached and landed near the researchers’ boat.

Sighting of southern right whale in Wellington harbour gives researchers chance to learn more

00:46
5
Dame Margaret was highly critical of the firm's management.

Damning report released into culture at Russell McVeagh law firm, including 'crude, drunken and sexually inappropriate behaviour'

00:44
The huge marine mammal has been in the harbour for a few days, and today it was especially active.

Video: Wellington's curious whale frolics in front of delighted paddle boarders, boatgoers in harbour

Some hardy Wellingtonians were spotted heading out on paddle boards, braving wintry temperatures.

00:46
Dame Margaret was highly critical of the firm's management.

Damning report released into culture at Russell McVeagh law firm, including 'crude, drunken and sexually inappropriate behaviour'

Dame Margaret Bazely was highly critical of the firm's management.


03:52
Dr Paul Quigley says while spit tests can detect things like cannabis or other illicit drugs, they may be useless in some cases.

Expert: Road-side drug tests would miss synthetic and prescription drugs - two of our biggest killers

The spit tests would need to be combined with impairment tests.

03:23
Greg Harford says he has heard of retailers paying up to 3.5 per cent transaction fees- in the UK the average is 0.2 per cent.

High Paywave fees from banks are making goods and services 'more expensive for everyone'

Retail NZ says it has heard of retailers in New Zealand being charged up to 3.5 per cent transaction fees, with an average of 1.6 per cent - the average in the UK is 0.2 per cent.

01:42
The rare sighting came a little too close for comfort when the whale breached and landed near the researchers’ boat.

Sighting of southern right whale in Wellington harbour gives researchers chance to learn more

It is the first sighting in the Capital in eight years.