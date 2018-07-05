Warning old lifejackets unsafe for use, could 'pull you down'

Maritime NZ warns old lifejackets with kapok filling or cotton straps are unsafe and should be destroyed.

Example of outdated lifejacket. Source: Maritime New Zealand

General Manager Maritime Compliance, Kenny Crawford, says "check, replace, destroy."

The kapok filling is a "cotton-like fluff that is no longer used in lifejackets because it naturally loses buoyancy over time and if it gets wet it will absorb water and pull you down."

Crawford also warned "cotton straps rot over time, even if the lifejacket is not used, and will tear or break off the lifejacket."