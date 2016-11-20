Warning: No swimming at Wellington's beaches this weekend

Wellingtonians have been warned not to swim in the city's beaches this weekend.

Warning signs have been posted at the harbour and beaches. Source: Jude Adamson

Yesterday's heavy rain has caused higher levels of contaminants to flow into the ocean via the city's storm drains.

The downpour also resulted in an overflow at the wastewater treatment plant at Moa Point.

All of Wellington’s beaches should be avoided until Sunday, including the harbour and popular spots Oriental Bay and Lyall Bay.



Wellington City Council spokesman Richard McLean said the contamination was commonplace after such heavy rain.

"It's probably never wise to go swimming after heavy rain," he said.

"Oil and dirt and dog turds end up being washed down the drains into the harbour, so you're swimming in some pretty unpleasant stuff.

"It's not like we've got a contamination crisis on our hands, it's just a heightened level of pollutants so stay clear of the water."

Signs have been posted at beaches warning swimmers not to enter.