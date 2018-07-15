 

Warning as king tide may lead to more Auckland road closures tonight

Auckland motorists are being warned there may be more flooding to come this evening due to a second king tide.

Maraetai Beach can be seen lapping the road.
The warning comes after wild weather coupled with a king tide this morning led to flooding on many Auckland roads.

A tweet posted by Auckland Civil Defence this afternoon warns: "Another king tide tonight (9.26pm), is likely to flood Tāmaki Dr & Esmonde Rd, & maybe Beachlands-Maraetai & Omaha coastal areas.

"If you're in flood-prone or low-lying coastal areas, be prepared. Always drive to the conditions & never drive through floodwaters."

The storm is currently moving south, with flooding causing road closures in the Coromandel, effectively cutting it off and leaving travellers stranded.

Footage shows a car driving through the rain water.
The MetService has warned that "all vulnerable eastern coasts from Northland through to the Bay of Plenty are at risk with this evenings high tide."

