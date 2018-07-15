Warning as king tide may lead to more Auckland road closures tonight

Auckland motorists are being warned there may be more flooding to come this evening due to a second king tide.

The warning comes after wild weather coupled with a king tide this morning led to flooding on many Auckland roads.

A tweet posted by Auckland Civil Defence this afternoon warns: "Another king tide tonight (9.26pm), is likely to flood Tāmaki Dr & Esmonde Rd, & maybe Beachlands-Maraetai & Omaha coastal areas.

"If you're in flood-prone or low-lying coastal areas, be prepared. Always drive to the conditions & never drive through floodwaters."

The storm is currently moving south, with flooding causing road closures in the Coromandel, effectively cutting it off and leaving travellers stranded.