 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

New Zealand


Warning issued to Kiwis over popular joint supplement after reports of liver toxicity

share

Source:

NZN

People taking Arthrem, which is marketed as a dietary supplement to maintain healthy joints, have been warned about a potential risk of harm to the liver.

Source: News

Medsafe says it has become aware of 14 instances of liver toxicity - including hepatitis, abnormal liver function and jaundice - among users of Arthrem, which is not an approved medicine.

Medsafe group manager Chris James says the Centre for Adverse Reactions Monitoring (CARM) received the notifications between February 2016 and December 2017.

"Medsafe wants to ensure all New Zealanders who are using this product are aware of the serious risk it may pose," he said.

"In some of the cases reported to CARM, the patient required hospital care."

Anyone taking Arthrem who have the following symptoms should stop using the supplement and contact a doctor: nausea, stomach pain, pale stools, dark urine, itching all over, the whites of the eyes or skin turning yellow.

Mr James said the 14 patients had stopped taking Arthrem and had since recovered or were improving.

Medsafe was not recalling the product, but was continuing to monitor its safety.

Related

Health

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

02:30
1
Authorities on the South Island’s West Coast are particularly concerned.

UPDATE: Cyclone Gita to potentially bring 7.5 metre waves, snowfall in onslaught set for Tuesday


01:17
2
At 48 per cent, the Labour Party's figures are at its highest level in 15 years, but it comes at the expense of its support partners.

Labour soars to highest level in 15 years in new 1 NEWS Colmar Brunton poll

00:31
3
The West Coast is bracing itself for the power of Cyclone Gita.

West Coast residents battening down as Cyclone Gita eyes New Zealand with 200mm of rain, huge waves and 140km/h winds

00:27
4
A school and early childhood centre were placed on lockdown for a time today following the incident in Ahipara.

Northland school lockdown lifted as police continue hunt for gunman who fired shots at house

00:50
5
The massive storm is set to slam into the centre of the country tomorrow.

'Prepare as much as you can' – Jacinda Ardern warns Kiwis in firing line of Cyclone Gita to take warnings 'seriously'

01:43
They are a big problem in Australia, and now 14 members have been deported back to New Zealand because of strict immigration rules.

'We are growing' – chilling message from Comancheros as notorious gang hits Kiwi shores

They are a big problem in Australia, and now 14 members have been deported back to New Zealand.

00:31
The West Coast is bracing itself for the power of Cyclone Gita.

West Coast residents battening down as Cyclone Gita eyes New Zealand with 200mm of rain, huge waves and 140km/h winds

Wellington, the Nelson Tasman region and the West Coast are being warned to get ready.

01:17
At 48 per cent, the Labour Party's figures are at its highest level in 15 years, but it comes at the expense of its support partners.

Labour soars to highest level in 15 years in new 1 NEWS Colmar Brunton poll

Labour is at 48 per cent, up nine points on December, while National has slipped three to 43 per cent.

01:46
TVNZ weather presenter Dan Corbett with the latest update.

Gita will take aim at north-western tip of South Island, but Taranaki and Auckland will also be affected

TVNZ weather presenter Dan Corbett with the latest update.

00:50
The massive storm is set to slam into the centre of the country tomorrow.

'Prepare as much as you can' – Jacinda Ardern warns Kiwis in firing line of Cyclone Gita to take warnings 'seriously'

The massive storm is set to slam into the centre of the country tomorrow.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 