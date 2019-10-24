TODAY |

Warning issued as eight million litres of dirty water from SkyCity fire may be pumped into harbour

1 NEWS
Eight million litres of contaminated water may be pumped from the basement of the SkyCity International Convention Centre into the storm water network.

According to Auckland Council's Safeswim manager Nick Vigar, the water is currently being discharged in the viaduct basin around Beaumont Street.

Fire has destroyed the roof of the under construction building. Source: Bauer Media

"We don't take it lightly to pump it out into the environment and as soon as we can stop pumping it out into the environment we will," he told media this afternoon.

However, they are looking at an alternative plan that will see the contaminated water pumped into a wastewater treatment plant in Manukau.

SkyCity and Fletcher’s are feeling the pain and the impact is likely to be felt wider than Auckland. Source: 1 NEWS

Testing is being done on the water to determine where it ends up.

For now a water hazard alert has been issued for St Mary's Bay warning the public of "reports of hazardous substances released into bay."

The council is testing the water for combustion products and hydrocarbons among other things for impact on ecology.

Now the convention centre fire is contained, Fire and Emergency NZ hope to reduce the cordons around the SkyCity precinct and SkyCity hopes to have its businesses up and running again by the end of tomorrow.

It’s likely a waterproofing substance called bitumen is making the blaze so hard to put out. Source: 1 NEWS
