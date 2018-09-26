Warning issued after person with measles travels from Auckland to Perth

The Auckland Regional Public Health Service has issued a warning after a person with a confirmed case of measles flew between Auckland and Perth earlier this month.

The person had been unaware of the measles diagnosis at the time, the agency said in a statement.

The person travelled on flight NZ175, leaving Auckland on Friday, September 6 at 10.50am. They arrived in Perth at around 2.20pm that same day.

The person then departed Perth for Auckland on Air New Zealand flight NZ176 on Sunday, September 15 at around 7.25pm, landing in Auckland on Monday, September 16 at 5.35am.

Anyone who was on the same flights, or in the airport departure or arrival areas around the same time as the case, has been advised to watch out for signs of measles from now.

"It can take 7-14 days to start experiencing symptoms and you are most at risk if you’re not immune to measles. People become immune if they have been vaccinated or they have had the disease previously," public health medicine specialist Dr Maria Poynter said.

Symptoms include a high fever, runny nose, cough and sore red eyes. A rash begins on the face and neck several days later, before spreading to the rest of the body.

Anyone who was on either flight and are unsure whether they are immune to measles has been advised to speak to their doctor or call Healthline on 0800 611 116 for advice.