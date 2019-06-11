Warning issued after Dunedin man contracts Legionnaires' disease while gardening, dies within a week

Spring gardeners are being warned to take care while handling potting mix and compost following the death of a Dunedin man.
The man developed flu-like symptoms and was admitted to hospital where he died within a week of symptoms appearing.
It's understood the man was infected by legionella bacteria while adding compost to a glasshouse.
Southern District Health Board said Legionnaires' disease was a type of pneumonia caused by the bacteria.
The DHB said early symptoms could appear two days after exposure and similar to the flu.
The disease can cause a cough, high fever, muscle pains and headaches.
Anyone handling potting mix, soils or compost, should wear gloves, a good quality mask that covers the nose and mouth, and work in a well ventilated space.