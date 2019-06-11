TODAY |

Warning issued after Dunedin man contracts Legionnaires' disease while gardening, dies within a week

Spring gardeners are being warned to take care while handling potting mix and compost following the death of a Dunedin man.

The man developed flu-like symptoms and was admitted to hospital where he died within a week of symptoms appearing.

The severe form of pneumonia is three times more common here than previously thought.

It's understood the man was infected by legionella bacteria while adding compost to a glasshouse.

Southern District Health Board said Legionnaires' disease was a type of pneumonia caused by the bacteria.

The DHB said early symptoms could appear two days after exposure and similar to the flu.

The disease can cause a cough, high fever, muscle pains and headaches.

Anyone handling potting mix, soils or compost, should wear gloves, a good quality mask that covers the nose and mouth, and work in a well ventilated space.

Ten people have been admitted to hospital with the lung condition after this week's outbreak.
