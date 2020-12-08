Warning issued after asbestos discovered in roof of building gutted in Auckland school fire

Members of the public have been warned to take care if they are in the vicinity of an Auckland intermediate school after asbestos was discovered in the roof of a building gutted in a blaze earlier this week.

Ponsonby Intermediate School was forced to close after a blaze damaged a building on Tuesday.

Emergency services were called to the scene of the fire at 4.28pm, and it was contained just over an hour later.



No one was injured in the incident.

Fire and weather conditions during the blaze saw some debris spread up to 100 metres along neighbouring Sheehan Street, the Auckland Regional Public Health Service Medical Officer of Health Dr Denise Barnfather said this afternoon.



Barnfather said the risk of coming into contact with the asbestos is "very low" and a "number of measures" have been carried out to protect people's health before the damaged building can be removed and disposed of.

"The Ministry of Education has taken steps to ensure the school site is safe and is arranging for appropriate demolition and removal of the building’s remains," she said.

"Contractors have also removed debris from the street and footpaths and the road is being flushed."

Barnfather said while asbestos is known to have damaging health effects, such as cancer, it occurs "only after high level exposure over long periods of time".

She said the fire, a "one-off incident", and its aftermath poses a "very low" risk to the public.

"But if you pass through that neighbourhood, particularly if you are walking with pets or children, it’s important to be vigilant for any debris that may have come from the fire," she said.

"Our advice, if you find any material you think may be asbestos, is to ensure that children and pets don’t pick it up, and to call council to dispose of it appropriately."

Anyone who discovers material which may be asbestos can contact the Auckland Council on 09 301 0101.