Warning after sharks spotted at second Auckland beach this weekend

Swimmers at an east Auckland beach are being warned to take care after sharks were spotted offshore, with another shark warning continuing over on a west coast beach.

Source: istock.com

The warning from Auckland Council's Swimsafe website says the sharks - reported to be great whites - were spotted this morning off Eastern Beach.

There are no surf lifesavers and the coastguard patrols on that beach.

On the other side of Auckland City, an alert has been posted for a second day at Muriwai Beach after sharks were spotted near the popular west Auckland surf beach.

Sharks have been sighted at a number of beaches around Auckland over the past few weeks, on both the west and east coasts.

A 19-year-old woman died in a suspected shark attack at Waihi Beach early last month.