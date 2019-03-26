TODAY |

Warning after sharks spotted at second Auckland beach this weekend

Source: 

Swimmers at an east Auckland beach are being warned to take care after sharks were spotted offshore, with another shark warning continuing over on a west coast beach.

Source: istock.com

The warning from Auckland Council's Swimsafe website says the sharks - reported to be great whites - were spotted this morning off Eastern Beach.

There are no surf lifesavers and the coastguard patrols on that beach.

Read More
Sharks spotted at Auckland's Muriwai Beach

On the other side of Auckland City, an alert has been posted for a second day at Muriwai Beach after sharks were spotted near the popular west Auckland surf beach.

Sharks have been sighted at a number of beaches around Auckland over the past few weeks, on both the west and east coasts.

A 19-year-old woman died in a suspected shark attack at Waihi Beach early last month.

The last fatal shark attack in New Zealand waters before that was in 2013, at Muriwai Beach.

rnz.co.nz

New Zealand
Auckland
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Jennifer Lawrence injured as stunt goes wrong on film set
2
Man arrested after shots allegedly fired into the air in Auckland
3
Man shot and killed in US after 'prank' robbery for YouTube video
4
New community Covid-19 case in Hamilton, linked to Pullman Hotel
5
Music to my fears: Warning after man swallows earbud while sleeping
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE
01:58

Christchurch waka designed to carry tourists now being used to collect city rubbish
01:29

Students of Whakatāne school that lost half its classrooms in a blaze left 'heartbroken'

Raglan farming family bottles and delivers 5,000 litres of milk a week

Sharks spotted at Auckland's Muriwai Beach