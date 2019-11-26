Warning after passenger with measles travels from Samoa to Auckland

The Auckland Reigonal Public Health Service (ARPHS) have issued a warning after a passenger traveling from Samoa to Auckland last week was found to be carrying measles.

Source: 1 NEWS

Samoa is currently amid a measles epidemic as the death toll sits at 79 since last weekend, with the total number of people infected by the disease sitting above 5,000.

The person departed Apia, Samoa on Air new Zealand flight NZ959 in the early hours of Saturday 21 December and landed in Auckland at 4:45 am.

ARPHS Spokesperson Dr Maria Poynter says anyone who may have been exposed on the flight "should be vigilant at checking for symptoms of the highly infectious disease."

Passengers under the age of 12 months, are not immunised, have a weakened immune system, are pregnant or know they are not immune should visit their doctor urgently.

It can take seven to 14 days until symptoms present themselves, these include a high fever, runny nose, cough and sore red eyes.