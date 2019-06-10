Warning after passenger on Air NZ flight from Queensland to Auckland diagnosed with measles

Auckland Regional Public Health Service (ARPHS) says a passenger on a flight from the Sunshine Coast to Auckland has been diagnosed with measles.

Air New Zealand flight NZ768 departed the Sunshine Coast on Wednesday October 9 about 11.40am local time and arrived in Auckland about 5.40pm NZT.

ARPHS Clinical Director Dr Julia Peters said the man on the flight was unaware he had measles when he took the flight, and that others onboard should now be aware of the symptoms.

Those symptoms are a high fever, runny nose, cough and sore red eyes, followed by a rash.

"It can take 7-14 days to start experiencing symptoms," Dr Peters said.

"You are most at risk if you’re not immune to measles, either because you haven’t been vaccinated or you haven’t had the disease previously.

"If you were on the flight and are unsure whether you're immune to measles, talk to your doctor or call Healthline on 0800 611 116 for advice."

Measles is an airborne disease which spreads easily through the air via coughing and sneezing.