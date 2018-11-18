'Warmest congratulations' - World leaders react to Jacinda Ardern's election win

Leaders from around the world have weighed in on New Zealand's 2020 election result, taking to social media to congratulate Jacinda Ardern on Labour's victory.

Canada Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern at the APEC meeting in Port Moresby. Source: Office of the Prime Minister of Canada

Last night’s result saw Labour claim a landslide win with 49 per cent of votes, gaining 64 seats to National’s 26.9 per cent (35 seats).

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has congratulated Ardern for winning a second term a in government.

“Whether it’s fighting climate change, empowering women and girls around the world, or ensuring equitable vaccine distribution, I look forward to continuing our work together - and keeping the Canada-New Zealand friendship strong,” Trudeau shared on Twitter.

The Canadian Prime Minister also shared a statement on his website on the result.

“On behalf of the Government of Canada, I congratulate Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern on her electoral victory.

“Canada and New Zealand share a strong friendship built on close people-to-people ties and common priorities. Our two countries will continue to work together to defend our shared values and international institutions, as we build a prosperous future for all our citizens through agreements like the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership and the recently concluded Global Trade and Gender Arrangement. I look forward to working with Prime Minister Ardern on advancing these priorities when New Zealand hosts the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation forum next year.”

In the United Kingdom, Prime Minister Boris Johnson shared his message of congratulations on Twitter.

“From our work together to tackle climate change to forging an exciting new trade partnership, the UK and NZ have great things to look forward to in the future,” Johnson said.



London’s Mayor Sadiq Khan gave Ardern his “warmest congratulations”.

“Looking forward to continuing London's special relationship with NZ based on our shared vision for an inclusive, fairer and greener future.

In a statement to his website, and a message on Twitter, the Dalai Lama weighed in on Ardern's victory wishing her "every success".

“I admire the courage, wisdom and leadership you have shown in these challenging times,” he wrote. “I particularly applaud the way you have responded with calm, compassion and respect for others in the face of tragedy.

“During my several visits to your beautiful country over the years I have been deeply touched by the openness and warmth of people from all walks of life. I have been encouraged by the enthusiasm and interest they have shown in my efforts to promote a sense of oneness of humanity and the need for inter-religious harmony."

Closer to home Anthony Albanese, the leader of Australia’s Labor Party also gave his well wishes.