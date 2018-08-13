Warmer overnight temperatures due this week - but also some heavy rain

Warmer temperatures are expected to accompany a heavy rain front due to hit the country in the coming week.

Overnight temperatures have plunged to sub-zero conditions in parts of New Zealand this week as a large high pressure system sat over the country.

MetService forecasts predict that the high is due to move away to the east this week, giving way to active rain fronts coming in from the west and northwest.

The fronts are due to hit about Wednesday, bringing associated heavy rain to many regions, but the good news is that it will also bring higher temperatures.

Auckland's overnight temperature last night was about eight degrees, while on Wednesday it is expected to be about 14 degrees.

In Wellington, the mercury also dropped to eight degrees overnight, but overnight temperatures are expected to improve slightly to 10-11 degrees between tomorrow and Wednesday.

Christchurch fell as low as zero degrees overnight last night, but by Tuesday the overnight temperature will be a comparatively-warmer nine degrees.

MetService says the rain fronts are due to move on to the country around Tuesday and Wednesday, with periods of heavy rain likely along the west coast of the South Island and in the northern half of the North Island.

The rain will set in on the West Coast tomorrow, and by Tuesday it will have spread also to the Nelson Tasman region.

By Wednesday, heavy rain is expected the spread the length of the western South Island, as well as from New Plymouth andTaupō northwards on the North Island.

Thursday could also bring heavy rain to the eastern Bay of Plenty, although the confidence of that happening is low.