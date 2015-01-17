Warm weather returns for Labour Weekend

Temperatures into the mid-20s are forecast for parts of the country over the long weekend - but the changeable spring weather will bring rain for some.

The east of the North Island gets the hottest weather with Gisborne tipped to get to 27C on Sunday.

A cold front is due to move up the South Island on Sunday and is northwesterly winds ahead it, which that will bring higher temperatures, especially in the east.

The front brings wet weather to the west coast of the South Island at the start of the long weekend.

But Dunedin can expect a warmer than average 23C, Oamaru is due to get to 24C, and Ashburton is forecast to reach 26C.

In the North Island winds that have been an issue in Auckland for firefighters at the SkyCity blaze will have died away by the weekend and a high of 18C is forecast for the city.

Wellington is likely to have a high of 16C, Masterton 22C, and further north a high of 21C is forecast for Napier and 23C for Hastings.

Sunday is forecast to be a stunner in the north east, with Gisborne on 27C, Hastings at 26C and Napier reaching 25C.

Christchurch has its highest temperatures on Sunday with 23C and a cloudy day, Wellington has "on and off" northerlies and a spell of rain Sunday night, and a 20C high is forecast for Auckland.

Gales are possible in exposed parts of Fiordland and Stewart Island late Saturday and early Sunday and strong winds are forecast for Southern Lakes, Central Otago, Canterbury high country, inland Marlborough including the Sounds, Wellington and Wairarapa.