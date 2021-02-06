Warm waters drawing more jellyfish to shore in Auckland

Auckland swimmers are being warned to take care as several beaches experience jellyfish blooms.

Jellyfish. Source: RNZ / Caitlin Cherry

A jellyfish bloom is a sharp rise in jellyfish numbers within a short period of time.

Auckland Regional Public Health said warm water is attracting the jellyfish towards shore.

Their stings can cause some beachgoers to break out in a rash known as "sea-bather's eruption".

The health authority said children and those with allergies may get more severe reactions and become unwell for several days.