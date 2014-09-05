Warm spring weather coming to an end as rain, cold heads towards central North Island

Warm spring weather in the South Island today is about to give way to rain and cold temperatures as a southerly change moves in, and heads towards the central North Island.

Most of the South Island is in for fine weather today with parts of the east coast getting temperatures as high as 9°C warmer than average for October.

Ashburton, Timaru and Blenheim are forecast to reach 26°C.

But that changes tomorrow when the front crosses the island, with temperatures dropping 7°C-12°C.

Dunedin is likely to reach a maximum 24°C today but drop to 12°C tomorrow, while Christchurch temperatures fall from 25°C today to 16°C tomorrow.

The front is forecast to reach the far south tonight and travel up the South Island and reach the North Island tomorrow, MetService says.