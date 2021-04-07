TODAY |

Warkworth officer rescues beloved pet from near catastrophe after getting stuck in drain

Source:  1 NEWS

A beloved pet in Warkworth, north of Auckland, has narrowly avoided catastrophe, thanks to an intrepid police officer.

Constable Panaho rescuing Bonita the kitten from a drain in Warkworth. Source: Supplied

Bonita the kitten's owner called police at around 9pm yesterday after the adventurous feline got heself stuck nearly five metres down a drain.

"While she was told it wasn't really a police matter, our animal-loving officers decided to attend and see what they could do to help," police said today.

Fire and Emergency NZ were able to help police open a nearby manhole and an officer, identified as Constable Panaho, climbed in to retrieve the crying kitten.

She managed to scoop Bonita up and carry her back out of the drain, to the owner's relief.

Police say the owner was "overjoyed to have her back".

"We're glad we could help," police say.

Fire and Emergency weighed in on the rescue, adding: "That could have been catastrophic! Pawesome team work."

New Zealand
Animals
Crime and Justice
Auckland
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Baby dies in Wellington after parents went to city mission asking for help
2
Kiwis unwittingly helping Myanmar military through NZ Super Fund
3
Seven new cases of Covid-19 at border, day after Govt sets NZ-Aus travel bubble date
4
Full video: Ashley Bloomfield, Peeni Henare provide Covid-19 and vaccine update
5
Harry Potter, 007 and Chernobyl actor Paul Ritter dies at 54
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE
00:31

Train driver of Masterton’s iconic miniature railway awarded for 40 years of service
07:43

Tauranga homeless advocate turns focus to combating vaccine misinfo among city's vulnerable
09:39

'NZ's number one travel agent' Ardern urges Aussies to visit — 'We have absolutely missed you'
00:46

Dutch police make arrest over two museum heists, but Van Gogh painting still missing