 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

New Zealand


The Warehouse suffers fall in first-half earnings

share

Source:

NZN

Warehouse Group confirmed that its first-half earnings fell, and warned its full-year result may drop by about a quarter.

Tuao Toa Ata Marsh working at The Warehouse, Newmarket at the checkouts, where she speaks te reo to customers

Source: Te Karere

This comes as it transitions its iconic red shed discount stores to an 'everyday low prices' model and integrates its businesses.

Adjusted profit fell 16 per cent to $37.7 million in the six months ended January 28, which was ahead of the company's forecast range of $32m to $35m.

The second-half performance was likely to be similar to the year-earlier, producing full-year adjusted earnings of $50m to $53m, a decline of about 25 per cent from the year earlier.

Its shares lifted 0.5 per cent to $2.03 in early trading, having lost a fifth of their value over the past year.

Warehouse is moving its red shed business, which accounts for the bulk of earnings, to an 'everyday low prices' model, cutting down on sales marketing and stock clearance activity under the leadership of chief executive Nick Grayston, who took over from Mark Powell in December 2015.

The transition is weighing on margins in the business, as sales revenue falls in line with a drop in the average selling price and costs increased due to increased logistics costs for higher unit volumes and employee costs.

It's also making changes to integrate the operations of red sheds with its stationery unit, its sports goods business Torpedo7 and appliance retailer Noel Leeming, which was the only unit to grow earnings in the half.

"The business is executing on its change agenda and the board is encouraged by the first-half results, with the decline in financial performance from these changes to date being less severe than we have seen in other retailers who have shifted to an EDLP strategy," the company said.

The red sheds business posted an 18 per cent drop in operating profit in the first half to $49m, as sales fell 3.6 per cent to $940.1m.

The company's Noel Leeming appliance retail business, its second-largest unit, boosted operating profit 66 per cent to $15.3m, as sales rose 7.5 per cent to $453.9m.

Meanwhile, the company stationery stores posted a 43 per cent drop in operating profit to $3.7m as sales fell 7.1 per cent to $129m.

Its Torpedo7 unit posted a 68 per cent drop in operating profit to $800,000 even as sales increased 2.5 per cent to $88.6m.

Related

Business

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

1
A GFS/NCEP/US National Weather Service visualisation of Cyclone Hola''s predicted location at 7am, Monday March 12.

Cyclone Hola strengthens to powerful Category-4 storm, could bring 100km winds to North Island Sunday or next week

00:25
2
Andrew Frame's voice was nearly drowned out by the loud sound of rain on his work's roof.

LIVE: State Highway 5 reopens between Napier and Taupo after major flooding, NZTA urges caution on the roads


00:18
3
The Australian batsman can be seen piping up at the Proteas' keeper before their dressing room fracas.

Watch: 'You f****** sook' - new vision of Warner v de Kock spat emerges

00:40
4
Marthinus Swart was one of the last drivers allowed on the SH5 this morning before it closed due to surface flooding.

Raw video: Work colleagues take dramatic drive on flooded Napier-Taupo highway before it shut as torrential rain batters Hawke's Bay

5

Body found in Auckland boarding house confirmed to be that of missing actress Tania Ellwood

00:40
Marthinus Swart was one of the last drivers allowed on the SH5 this morning before it closed due to surface flooding.

Raw video: Work colleagues take dramatic drive on flooded Napier-Taupo highway before it shut as torrential rain batters Hawke's Bay

Marthinus Swart and his work colleague were some of the last people allowed on SH5 this morning before it closed due to surface flooding.

03:08
1 NEWS US Correspondent Rebecca Wright has all the action from the red carpet.

The Shape of Water takes out Best Picture at the 90th Oscars ceremony in LA

the film was a big winner on the night taking out four awards, including Best Director for Guillermo del Toro.

02:14
The alarming figures come as 2018 marks the 125th anniversary of women getting the vote in NZ.

Despite great strides being made, women take backwards step when it comes to senior workplace positions

2018 marks the 125th anniversary of women getting the vote in NZ.

00:25
Andrew Frame's voice was nearly drowned out by the loud sound of rain on his work's roof.

LIVE: State Highway 5 reopens between Napier and Taupo after major flooding, NZTA urges caution on the roads

The region is being battered by huge rainfall, with surface flooding hitting many areas.


01:39
The people surrounding Te Waikoropupu are seeking a Water Conservation Order to stop mining and irrigation of the land.

Golden Bay iwi fear NZ's largest freshwater spring will be 'ruined' by bottling proposal

The people surrounding Te Waikoropupu are seeking a Water Conservation Order to stop mining.



 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 