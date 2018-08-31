TODAY |

The Warehouse to remain open during coronavirus shutdown

Source:  1 NEWS

The Warehouse says it will be keeping its doors open during New Zealand's coronavirus shutdown.

The Warehouse (file picture).

Outlets deemed essential services will remain open during the four-week lockdown, which begins tomorrow evening, but in a statement to the sharemarket, The Warehouse said it was a key provider of goods to the country.

Its online stores and fulfillment centres, which also service Torpedo7, Noel Leeming and Warehouse Stationary, would also operate.

"In the past two weeks the group has seen unprecedented demand for essential items across all our brands. Goods sold included essential items to prepare themselves for the mandatory isolation period of at least four weeks," it said.

"We are working with New Zealand's two major supermarkets to submit to government personal protection equipment requirements and supply for our people," the statement said.

"Customers in store will be asked to adhere to new protocols including social distancing and limiting purchasing, in some cases, to two items per product."

It would offer staff leave and wellbeing support, and step up cleaning. 

