Warehouse, pawn shops among new Auckland locations of interest

Source:  1 NEWS

A number of locations of interest in South Auckland have been listed on the Ministry of Health website, following the announcement of 33 new Covid-19 cases on Sunday.

Warehouse in Manukau, Auckland. Source: Google Maps

A lunchtime trip to The Warehouse Manukau last Thursday headlines the 12 locations listed on Sunday, while others are spread among the South Auckland suburbs of Mangere, Otara, Pakuranga, Takanini and Manurewa.

Fruit World New Lynn and Mad Butcher Mt Roskill also feature.

Wednesday trips to Otara pawn shops Cash Converters and Dollar Dealers between 10am and 11am come before two afternoon visits to Manukau fast food restaurant Chicking.

33 new Covid-19 community cases in NZ as Delta spreads to Waikato

There are currently 111 locations of interest listed by the ministry.

Some areas of Waikato will join Auckland at Alert Level 3 after two community cases of Covid-19 were found in the region.

The areas include Raglan, then covering down south to Te Kauwhata, Huntly, Ngaruawahia, and Hamilton.

It comes after cases emerged in Hamilton and Raglan, and aren't currently linked to the Auckland outbreak.

These areas will be under Level 3 restrictions from 11.59pm on Sunday. The news comes ahead of the Government's alert level decision for Auckland planned for Monday.

