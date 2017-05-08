The Warehouse to offer 1000 unemployed young Kiwis a foot on the job ladder

Source:
One thousand young Kiwis who are unemployed will get a foot on the job ladder thanks to The Warehouse.
The retail chain has partnered with the Ministry of Social Development and is offering to help 16 to 26-year-olds gain work experience at a local Warehouse store.
They'll be trained in retail customer service, communications and stock management.
The 'Red Shirts in the Community' programme is believed to be the largest employer-led youth employment initiative in the country.
