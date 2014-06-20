The Warehouse Group prepares to axe 130 jobs

The Warehouse Group expects to cut about 130 jobs in a restructure it says is needed to sustain profitability.

The Warehouse said in a statement to the NZX today that it has consulted with its teams at the group’s Store Support Office in Auckland and some regional centres over the past few weeks, but "store teams do not form part of this process".

The consultation included combining the leadership of The Warehouse and Warehouse Stationery.

A combined leadership of Noel Leeming and Torpedo7 is also proposed, along with "moving the support structures that service these brands, to be Group-wide".

Warehouse Group CEO Nick Grayston said the new organisational structure is needed to drive sustainable profitability and reduce complexity in a rapidly changing retail market.

"Our teams have shared their views on our proposed changes and we can now confirm team structures. Discussions with team members are ongoing with a view to supporting those who are impacted through a redeployment process," he said.

"At this stage, we are anticipating a net reduction of around 130 roles and we will be doing everything we can to support our team members during this time," Mr Grayston said.

The statement said net annual cost savings of doing business are estimated at between $15 million and $20 million which includes salary savings and reductions in areas such as external provider costs, operational and other overheads.

One-off restructuring costs are estimated to be between $10 million and $13 million which will be incurred this financial year.

Transition to the new structure will occur during the fourth quarter of this financial year but cost reduction impacts will not be realised until next year.