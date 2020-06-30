TODAY |

The Warehouse employees to be told today who is to go as 1000 jobs cut

Source: 

The Warehouse employees will learn their fate this morning, as the company plans to axe about 1000 jobs.

The Warehouse to open late.

Stores are opening an hour later today so staff can attend an 8am meeting.

Last month, The Warehouse chief executive Nick Grayston said the company was adopting an agile working structure, which could see more than 1000 jobs cut across the country - nearly 10 per cent of the work force.

He said it could see six stores close across the whole Warehouse group - Noel Leeming in Henderson and Tokoroa, The Warehouse stores in Whangaparaoa, Johnsonsville and Dunedin Central, and Warehouse Stationery in Te Awamutu.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said she was "angry" at the proposed job cuts and expected The Warehouse to do more to keep staff employed.

rnz.co.nz

New Zealand
Employment
Business
