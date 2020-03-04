Warbirds over Wanaka fans excited by Russian war plane's return, flyover from a legendary US bomber

The return of a popular Russian war plane and a flyover from a legendary US bomber has fans excited ahead of the Warbirds over Wanaka air show in April.

The Polikarpov has a strong connection to Warbirds over Wanaka, first appearing here in 1998 and impressing crowds for a decade.

“You've just got to look at it - it's short and stubby and it looks kind of aggressive and when it fires up, it sounds aggressive, it is a very noisy little aircraft,” Ed Taylor of Warbirds over Wanaka told 1 News.

Chief engineer Callum Smith said the plane’s design was not very sensible.

“The coolest thing ever, I mean, a thousand horsepower on something that big is pretty cool, it's not very sensible, people wouldn't do that thing today,” Mr Smith said.

It's return this year's an emotional reunion for Warbirds founder Sir Tim Wallis, who led a bold project in Russia in the 1990s to restore nine of the single-engine single seaters.

“We went and found them where they were shot down by Germans in the bush,” Sir Tim explained.

“I am so pleased to see it here.”

Organisers tried to bring a Polikarpov back for a 30th anniversary two years ago, but had a mechanical issue.

“The first time we tried to get it here for the 2018 airshow, it was about two weeks before the ship was about to leave from Hamburg in Germany and they had a problem with the engine,” Mr Taylor said.

“They quickly sourced another engine, had a problem with that so we couldn't get it into the container in time so we missed out.”

A legendary United States B-52 bomber is also making a special appearance for the first time in New Zealand, but it won't be touching down.

“I think if it tried to land here it would keep going and be way over in a paddock over there by the time it hauled up, it's a big aircraft, it can't land here,’ Mr Taylor said.

A fly-by on its way from Guam to Australia is still an exciting prospect for Warbirds fans.