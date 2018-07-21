 

Warbirds founder's son missing after Wanaka helicopter crash

Police have confirmed the pilot of a helicopter that crashed at Lake Wanaka yesterday is 39-year-old Matthew Timothy Wallis

The Rescue Co-ordination Centre started a search after the Robinson helicopter disappeared from its tracking system.
The son of Warbirds over Wanaka founder Sir Tim Wallis was the only person onboard the Alpine Helicopters Robinson helicopter and is missing believed dead.

A police-led search is continuing around Lake Wanaka for the helicopter and pilot reported overdue yesterday lunchtime.

Detective Sergeant Derek Shaw says police are liaising with the family and keeping them updated on the progress of the search.

Many local people are involved in the operation, including LandSAR and Coastguard volunteers, Mr Shaw said this afternoon.

"We would like to thank the community for their offers of support particularly those with boats and aircraft," he said.

"We know Matthew is well-known in the area and many people are concerned for him."

The Police National Dive Squad will make an assessment of some of the search area this afternoon.

Alpine Helicopters says at 12.54pm on Saturday, a helicopter left its base with one person onboard on a private flight from Wanaka Airport to Mount Aspiring National Park. 

The flight was expected to take approximately 15 minutes.

At 1.08pm the helicopter was unable to be reached by radio. 

Its last satellite position report was 1.03pm. 

At 1.16pm the aircraft was deemed overdue and at 1.19pm two aircraft were sent to search for the missing helicopter and pilot.

Items specific to that aircraft were located in Stevenson's Arm Lake Wanaka. 

The aircraft and pilot, Matthew Wallis, are now considered missing.

"We would ask for respect for an ongoing search operation and will update in due course," the company said.

