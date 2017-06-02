 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Lions Tour of NZ

America's Cup

New Zealand


From war torn Bosnia and Iraq to a New Zealand prison – the changing face of Kiwi prison guards

share

Source:

1 NEWS

With New Zealand's record prison population housing a growing mix of different cultures, Corrections is now turning to an equally diverse range of people to help them.

This year, Corrections has recruited from the US, Australia, UK, India, South Africa and the Philippines, to reflect the changing prison muster.
Source: 1 NEWS

One of these is former British Army Sergeant Thomas Platt, who graduated top of his class as one of the Correction Department's newest officers.

Even though Mr Thomas has witnessed conflict in places such as Bosnia, Iraq and Afghanistan he told 1 NEWS "I'd never set foot in a prison before I arrived on the March 6, it is a daunting experience at first."

This year Corrections have recruited from the US, Australia, Britain, India, South Africa, Germany and the Philippines.

Many of the new recruits come from varied backgrounds, some are ex police and military, while one of them used to be a baker.

Chief executive of Corrections Ray Smith told 1 NEWS "usually in Corrections the best way is to make this a second or third career because the life experience that you bring makes the biggest difference to helping people change theirs."

"As Auckland changes and the ethnic mix in Auckland changes we are beginning to see different ethnicities coming in," Mr Smith said.

New Zealand jails now hold over 10,000 people. 

Related

Crime and Justice

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

00:30
1
Ranger made the most of his Super Rugby return in the opening minutes after setting Apia Park alight with some red-hot moves.

As it happened: Blues rob Reds in error-ridden Super Rugby clash in Samoa with game-winning try in final minutes

00:40
2
Darci Lynne, 12, made it through to the next round with her unique ventriloquist routine.

Video: Girl brought to tears after singing rabbit puppet act has America's Got Talent judges spellbound

00:18
3
The highly anticipated sketch is part of a London special of James Corden’s The Late Late Show.

Ed Sheeran 'the biggest male artist in the world' set to join James Corden on Carpool Karaoke

00:13
4
Corby's latest Instagram post shows her casually driving past oblivious media gathered outside her mum's house

Watch: 'Catch me outside' - Schapelle Corby continues to mock Aussie media as she gives them the run-around

00:30
5
Land Rover BAR lead at the start and were neck and neck at Gate 1 until they hashed up a shocking gybe.

America's Cup recap: Freakish Team NZ put competition on notice, blowing British rivals out of the water

03:11
Emmanuel Macron urged engineers and innovators disappointed with Donald Trump’s decision to come to France and work there.

'Make our planet great again' - world leaders slam Trump for leaving Paris climate deal

French President Emmanuel Macron has told disaffected US engineers to come and work in France.

00:30
Ranger made the most of his Super Rugby return in the opening minutes after setting Apia Park alight with some red-hot moves.

As it happened: Blues rob Reds in error-ridden Super Rugby clash in Samoa with game-winning try in final minutes

The Blues crept away with a 34-29 to make Samoa's first Super Rugby game a celebratory one for locals.

Live stream: 1 NEWS at 6pm

The 1 NEWS at 6pm bulletin, live streamed 7 days a week.

00:21
It's fair to say the PM’s strong suit isn’t dancing - but he can now add a Matai title to his name.

Watch: PM Bill English mistaken for John Key ...then shows off awkward dance moves after receiving Samoan title

The prime minister was given the Leuluaialiiotumua matai title in the village of Faleula where his wife Mary hails from.

00:30
In light winds, expected to be the norm, the Kiwis put on an absolute master class.

Watch: Massive foils catapult Team NZ past bungling BAR, as Ben Ainslie screams at crew

In light winds, expected to be the norm from here, the Kiwis put on a master class. BAR ...not so much.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ