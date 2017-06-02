From war torn Bosnia and Iraq to a New Zealand prison – the changing face of Kiwi prison guards

With New Zealand's record prison population housing a growing mix of different cultures, Corrections is now turning to an equally diverse range of people to help them.

One of these is former British Army Sergeant Thomas Platt, who graduated top of his class as one of the Correction Department's newest officers.

Even though Mr Thomas has witnessed conflict in places such as Bosnia, Iraq and Afghanistan he told 1 NEWS "I'd never set foot in a prison before I arrived on the March 6, it is a daunting experience at first."

This year Corrections have recruited from the US, Australia, Britain, India, South Africa, Germany and the Philippines.

Many of the new recruits come from varied backgrounds, some are ex police and military, while one of them used to be a baker.

Chief executive of Corrections Ray Smith told 1 NEWS "usually in Corrections the best way is to make this a second or third career because the life experience that you bring makes the biggest difference to helping people change theirs."

"As Auckland changes and the ethnic mix in Auckland changes we are beginning to see different ethnicities coming in," Mr Smith said.