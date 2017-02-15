War hero chopper pilot remembered as 'jovial, hard case' personality by industry colleague

The helicopter pilot and former SAS soldier killed in a chopper crash while fighting fires on Christchurch's Port Hills yesterday has been remembered by an industry colleague as a "jovial hard case" bloke.

Steve Askin. Source: Facebook.

Police this morning confirmed David Steven Askin, 38, known as Steve, died in the crash yesterday afternoon near the Sugar Loaf car park.

Simon Duncan, general manager of Garden City Helicopters was one of the last people to see Mr Askin alive - giving him bottles of cold water as he refuelled his chopper.

Mr Duncan said in a statement Mr Askin learned to fly with Garden City Helicopters "a few years ago".

"He was a model student with a jovial 'hard case' personality," Mr Duncan said.

He described the moment he found out about the helicopter crash.

"At around 2.30pm - I received a call from our office to say they were responding the Westpac helicopter to a 'downed helicopter' on the fire ground, and for me to check on our machines operating here.

"I mentioned to the Way To Go team next to us that a heli has gone down, and their guys said to me: 'Shit we had expected Steve back by now (to pick up fuel)' whilst I was heading over to tell the fire controllers of the news."

Mr Askin was flying for Way To Go yesterday.

Fairfax media reports Mr Askin suffered a head wound during a firefight with Taliban while serving with the SAS in Afghanistan in 2011.

Troops helped Afghan police in a battle that raged for five hours at the InterContinental hotel while a wedding was being held in Kabul. Ten people were killed in the incident.

The firefight saw two troops awarded with the Gallantry Star, New Zealand's second highest military honour and four others received honours for their role in the incident.