War on gorse declared in Bay of Plenty as regional council tries to clean up waterways

In a desperate move to clean up some of our most affected waterways, the Bay of Plenty Regional Council is waging a war on gorse.

The hardy weed extracts nitrogen from the air to survive, but it leeches that nitrogen into rivers and lakes resulting in algae which competes with native species.

Now, $140 million has been allocated to improve water quality in the Rotorua Te Arawa lakes area.

Seventy hectares of Taiaroa Royal's farm will be replanted in manuka, funded through the Bay of Plenty Regional Council and the Environment Ministry.

"As a family we decided we wanted to do this because of the health of our lake, we grew up around Lake Okareka and Lake Rotorua and all the other lakes here," Mr Royal told 1 NEWS.

Once completed it will be the first large scale manuka plantation in the Rotorua lakes catchment.

The weed extracts nitrogen from the air, which then leaches into rivers and lakes.
