Wanted man remains at large after trio arrested over Christchurch fatal hit-and-run

1 NEWS
Three people were arrested last night but one suspect remains at large after a pedestrian was killed in a hit-and-run in Christchurch on Wednesday.

All Canterbury police officers will be armed until the wanted man is found.

Dean Amies, 48, was killed after he was hit by a car in the suburb of New Brighton on August 7.

The trio were arrested on Sheldon Street and Woolston area, with the first two suspects arrested at 8.45pm. The third suspect was arrested over an hour later, at 9.50pm. 

The suspected driver, 21-year-old Liam Strickland, is still being sought by police.

He is described as being 182 centimetres tall, with dark hair and facial tattoos.

Police continue to appeal for information from the public for any sightings of Strickland or information on his whereabouts.

Anyone with information is urged to call 111 or anonymously through Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Police say he is considered dangerous and should not be approached.



Family of pedestrian killed in Christchurch hit-and-run hope for justice as manhunt continues
