Wanted man with gunshot wound at large after leaving Auckland hospital during treatment

A wanted man is at large after leaving Auckland's Middlemore Hospital, after being admitted with a gunshot wound.

Tony Moses. Source: 1 NEWS

Police say Tony Moses, 29, was admitted to the hospital early this morning with a single gunshot wound to his lower abdomen, Detective Inspector Chris Barry of the Counties Manukau CIB said.

He left the hospital of his own volition soon after being admitted.

The 29-year-old requires urgent medical treatment and surgery to remove the bullet.

“Moses also has warrants for his arrest for unlawful possession of a firearm and breaching release conditions,” Barry said.

“Detectives are investigating the circumstances of the shooting and cannot rule out the possibility that the injury was accidentally self-inflicted.”

Anyone with information about where Moses is, or unlawful guns can contact police in confidence on the 105 non-emergency reporting line and quote reference number 200915/0771.