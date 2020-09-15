TODAY |

Wanted man with gunshot wound at large after leaving Auckland hospital during treatment

Source:  1 NEWS

A wanted man is at large after leaving Auckland's Middlemore Hospital, after being admitted with a gunshot wound.

Tony Moses. Source: 1 NEWS

Police say Tony Moses, 29, was admitted to the hospital early this morning with a single gunshot wound to his lower abdomen, Detective Inspector Chris Barry of the Counties Manukau CIB said.

He left the hospital of his own volition soon after being admitted.

The 29-year-old requires urgent medical treatment and surgery to remove the bullet.

“Moses also has warrants for his arrest for unlawful possession of a firearm and breaching release conditions,” Barry said.

“Detectives are investigating the circumstances of the shooting and cannot rule out the possibility that the injury was accidentally self-inflicted.”

Anyone with information about where Moses is, or unlawful guns can contact police in confidence on the 105 non-emergency reporting line and quote reference number 200915/0771.

Information can also be provided anonymously via Crimestoppers by phoning 0800 555 111.

New Zealand
Auckland
Crime and Justice
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Wanted man with gunshot wound at large after leaving Auckland hospital during treatment
2
All Blacks coach frustrated as border rules that cost NZ the Rugby Championship changed to allow Bledisloe
3
Kiwi woman accused of 'horrific' axe killing of ex-partner in Sydney
4
Charges laid against another man over alleged sexual abuse at Auckland's Dilworth School
5
Vote Compass: Most New Zealanders support higher taxes for the wealthy
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE

No new cases of Covid-19 community transmission in New Zealand today
02:36

National promises $30 million yearly boost to children's dental care

Full video: Labour’s Jacinda Ardern speaks with media from Timaru
01:38

'They're a bit big' - Winston Peters detours to The Warehouse in Gisborne on hunt for baskets