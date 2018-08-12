Wanted man who escaped police custody arrested after AOS callout in South Auckland

Armed police and the AOS were called out to an area in South Auckland today following sightings of a wanted man who allegedly pointed a pistol at a police officer earlier today.
Darcy Hayes, 48, was on the run after escaping police custody at Auckland District Court last Tuesday.
Mr Hayes was found hiding under a house in McKean Avenue when a member of the public alerted police.
A dog squad was sent in to retrieve Mr Hayes, who is again under police custody.
Pedestrians were been advised to avoid the area and motorists have been encouraged to use alternative routes.