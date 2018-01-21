'I want the state held accountable' - Ardern wants state abuse inquiry to be an open process

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern says the inquiry into the abuse of children in state care should be an open process.

Source: 1 NEWS

Details of the inquiry are due to be announced on Thursday.

Asked how wide the inquiry, looking into abuse between the 1950s and 1990s, will be, Ms Ardern told the AM Show on Monday morning it was important people have their say about deep it goes.

"A lot of people who are coming forward are saying 'the reason I'm doing this is so it never happens again - I want my story told and heard'."

She said a panel previously tasked with examining historical abuse in state care wanted it to be open.

Ms Ardern said it was important to build a "natural justice process' so that something like this never happens again in New Zealand.

"I want the state held accountable to see what we should have done to keep people safe."

Asked if individual abusers would be targeted for prosecution, with police potentially involved, Ms Ardern said this could be outside the terms of an inquiry but would still be discussed.

Findings by the UN's Committee on the Elimination of Racial Discrimination in August said it was "alarmed" by the alleged abuse of as many as 100,000 children - the majority Maori - between the 1950s and 1990s.

It also expressed concern that Maori children remain more likely to be placed in state care than Pakeha children.