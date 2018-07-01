'I want to stand as a tane' - South Auckland twins challenge traditional gender roles in kapa haka

Source:
South Auckland twins Terehia and Kere Matua love kapa haka and want to challenge traditional gender roles of wahine and tane on stage.
Marae introduced viewers to the twins last week, and today reported many viewers think it's time for a change and kapa haka is ready for them.
"It's not my fault that I'm in a wahine's body and I think like a man. So it's really difficult for me, 'cause I really, really want to stand as a tane, and that's just me," Kere Matua said.
"I don't know if anyone disagrees. I don't care if anyone disagrees or agrees with me - I just like being a tane. That's just me in a nutshell."
The twins' father Hammond Matua sees their identities as an advantage.
"I started to see my girl turn into a boy and she started to have her own thoughts, even though I had taught her, hey keep doing the poi, keep doing the poi," Mr Matua said.
"If you're a woman, it's fine you're performing like a man, but as a support role behind them."
"I am what I am. This is who I am," Kere said.
The twins recently performed for Te Toka Tū Manawa, a group competing in a regional competition in Tāmaki Makaurau.
