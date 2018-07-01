'I want to stand as a tane' - South Auckland twins challenge traditional gender roles in kapa haka

Marae introduced viewers to the twins last week, and today reported many viewers think it's time for a change and kapa haka is ready for them.



"It's not my fault that I'm in a wahine's body and I think like a man. So it's really difficult for me, 'cause I really, really want to stand as a tane, and that's just me," Kere Matua said.



"I don't know if anyone disagrees. I don't care if anyone disagrees or agrees with me - I just like being a tane. That's just me in a nutshell."



The twins' father Hammond Matua sees their identities as an advantage.



"I started to see my girl turn into a boy and she started to have her own thoughts, even though I had taught her, hey keep doing the poi, keep doing the poi," Mr Matua said.



"If you're a woman, it's fine you're performing like a man, but as a support role behind them."



"I am what I am. This is who I am," Kere said.



The twins recently performed for Te Toka Tū Manawa, a group competing in a regional competition in Tāmaki Makaurau.







